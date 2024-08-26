Coriander Price Rise in Maharashtra: Rate of Leafy Vegetable Soars to Rs 240 Per Bundle in Nashik Amid Low Supply Due to Rains

The ongoing rains across the Nashik district have significantly reduced the inflow of vegetables to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, leading to a sharp increase in prices. One of the most affected items is coriander, which has seen its price skyrocket to ₹240 per bundle, causing concern among consumers.

For the past three days, heavy rains have disrupted the harvesting of crops, resulting in a 35-40% drop in vegetable arrivals. This reduction has had a pronounced impact on the prices of leafy vegetables. In addition to coriander, other leafy greens like fenugreek, shepu, spring onion, and spinach have also seen a price hike due to the limited supply.

Last week, coriander bundles were priced between ₹20 and ₹85. However, as arrivals dwindled due to the rain, the price surged to ₹150 to ₹240 on Saturday. The city’s agricultural produce market committee has been observing a consistent rise in coriander prices for the past fifteen days, with the cost reaching ₹15,000 to ₹24,000 per hundred bundles.

Here’s a quick look at the current vegetable rates per kilogram in the market:

- Tomatoes: ₹10

- Eggplant: ₹30

- Capsicum: ₹25

- Bitter Gourd: ₹20

- Ridge Gourd: ₹20

- Sponge Gourd: ₹15

- Okra: ₹30

- Cluster Beans: ₹60

- French Beans: ₹40

- Valpapady Beans: ₹30

- Green Chili: ₹40

For leafy vegetables, coriander is priced between ₹150 to ₹240 per bundle, fenugreek between ₹10 to ₹64, and shepu between ₹15 to ₹36. Onions are selling for ₹20 to ₹30 per kilogram.

The rising prices have sparked concern among local consumers, particularly as essential kitchen items become increasingly expensive.