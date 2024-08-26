Coriander Price Rise in Maharashtra: Rate of Leafy Vegetable Soars to Rs 240 Per Bundle in Nashik Amid Low Supply Due to Rains
By Chitra | Published: August 26, 2024 03:57 PM2024-08-26T15:57:11+5:302024-08-26T16:05:10+5:30
The ongoing rains across the Nashik district have significantly reduced the inflow of vegetables to the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, leading to a sharp increase in prices. One of the most affected items is coriander, which has seen its price skyrocket to ₹240 per bundle, causing concern among consumers.
For the past three days, heavy rains have disrupted the harvesting of crops, resulting in a 35-40% drop in vegetable arrivals. This reduction has had a pronounced impact on the prices of leafy vegetables. In addition to coriander, other leafy greens like fenugreek, shepu, spring onion, and spinach have also seen a price hike due to the limited supply.
Last week, coriander bundles were priced between ₹20 and ₹85. However, as arrivals dwindled due to the rain, the price surged to ₹150 to ₹240 on Saturday. The city’s agricultural produce market committee has been observing a consistent rise in coriander prices for the past fifteen days, with the cost reaching ₹15,000 to ₹24,000 per hundred bundles.
Here’s a quick look at the current vegetable rates per kilogram in the market:
- Tomatoes: ₹10
- Eggplant: ₹30
- Capsicum: ₹25
- Bitter Gourd: ₹20
- Ridge Gourd: ₹20
- Sponge Gourd: ₹15
- Okra: ₹30
- Cluster Beans: ₹60
- French Beans: ₹40
- Valpapady Beans: ₹30
- Green Chili: ₹40
For leafy vegetables, coriander is priced between ₹150 to ₹240 per bundle, fenugreek between ₹10 to ₹64, and shepu between ₹15 to ₹36. Onions are selling for ₹20 to ₹30 per kilogram.
The rising prices have sparked concern among local consumers, particularly as essential kitchen items become increasingly expensive.