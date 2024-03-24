Country liquor seized at Adgaon, Mhasrul

Nashik, Mar 5

Two persons have been booked for selling country liquor without a license, in Adgaon and Mhasrul localities. Police have seized a stock of country liquor worth Rs 1800 from them.

Sujit Hanumant Thombare of Palghar district was found selling country liquor without a license in Aikya Vastu Colony of Nandur near Adgaon on Saturday. Police have seized country liquor worth Rs 980 from him. In the second incident, the Mhasrul police found the suspect Ramesh Sitaram Navale possessing unlicensed Prince Santra country liquor in the Mhasrul locality. Police have seized country liquor worth Rs 770 from him.