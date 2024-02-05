Court finds 38 guilty in 238 cases

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Fed 4

In 2023, hearings on a total of 238 cases of various crimes under the Nashik City Police Commissionerate were conducted in District and Sessions Courts. In this, the court found 38 accused guilty and sentenced them.

Every day crimes take place in the city and suburbs. Police investigate, collect strong evidence and submit the charge sheet to the court. The hearing process takes place on the cases filed in the court.

Notably, 1,73,859 criminal suits are pending in Nashik District and Sessions Court. Also, 80,057 civil cases are pending. A total of 2,53,916 cases are awaiting hearing. Out of these, in the year 2023 in Nashik city, hearings on 238 criminal cases were completed by the court.

38 accused were sentenced

The court convicted 38 accused of various crimes under various sections of the Criminal Code based on circumstantial evidence, and testimony. Four suspects died during this period. The overall conviction rate remained at about 16 percent last year.

Last year, hearings were completed in 238 cases of the Nashik City Police Commissionerate. A total of 228 suspects were acquitted by the court due to a lack of solid evidence.

Convicted in five cases

Nashik District and Sessions Court completed hearings in 54 rape cases within the jurisdiction of the police commissioner last year. In five of those cases, the court sentenced the accused. Also, 49 suspects were acquitted by the court due to a lack of solid evidence. The conviction rate for this crime remained at 9.25 percent. Also, the court held eight accused guilty in a total of 33 cases of molestation. The conviction rate remained at 24.24 percent in these crimes.

The rate of filing of crimes is increasing in comparison to clearing of cases. The manpower of public prosecutors in Nashik District and Sessions Court and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court is also relatively inadequate. This seems to have increased the amount of pending cases. Qualitative evidence does not come before the court. Also, witnesses turn hostile and some lapses on the part of the investigative system go undetected as well as delay in prosecution affects convictions. Settlements in sexual assault cases are high. Also, in these crimes, the suspects are acquitted because the witnesses turn hostile in the court.

- Ajay Misar, Special District Public Prosecutor.