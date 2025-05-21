COVID-19 Outbreak Scare in Maharashtra: NMC Urges Citizens to Follow Safety Protocols Amid Jump in Cases

With a rise in fresh Covid-19 cases being reported in Mumbai, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has stepped up its alertness to prevent a possible spread of the virus in the city. The Health Department has urged people not to panic but to strictly follow basic preventive measures.

Nashik, which had previously witnessed a sharp rise in cases during earlier Covid waves, is now watching the situation closely. Officials stated that new variants of the virus may emerge due to ongoing mutations, making it important to stay cautious.

The NMC has appealed to citizens to avoid crowded places, maintain hygiene, and wear masks, especially in public areas. People showing symptoms like cold, cough, fever, breathlessness, or loss of smell and taste should immediately consult a doctor. Home isolation is advised in such cases, and close contact with others should be avoided.

Health officials have also highlighted that those suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, or chronic illnesses should be extra careful and continue with regular health check-ups. Mental stress related to the pandemic is also a concern, and citizens are encouraged to practice yoga, meditation, and maintain a positive mindset.

Safety Guidelines from the Health Department:

Wear a Mask – Especially in crowded and public areas.

Maintain Hygiene – Wash hands frequently with soap or use sanitiser.

Avoid Crowds – Keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others.

Get Vaccinated – Take your booster dose if not already done.



The Health Department continues to monitor the situation and will issue further advisories as needed.