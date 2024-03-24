Daylight burglary near Lekha Nagar

Nashik, Mar 8

Thieves broke the lock of the door of a flat in a housing project near Lekha Nagar and looted valuables worth around Rs 3,85,000. A case of burglary has been registered in the Indira Nagar police station.

According to police, Vandana Ahire (55, Flat No. 1003, J-Wing, Nayantara Residency, near Lekha Nagar) went to a private hospital in Wadala Naka for medical treatment on Tuesday. When Ahire returned home around 5 pm, she found that the door lock of the flat was broken. She entered the house and saw that things were in disarray. It was noticed that by breaking the door of the wooden cupboard in the bedroom, the thieves stole a gold chain, gold necklace, gold bangles, mangalsutra, ring, earrings, silver anklets, and cash worth Rs 1,00,000. A case of burglary has been registered in the Indira Nagar police station.