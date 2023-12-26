Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 26

Gorakh Kachru Shirsath (55), a farmer of Pangri in Sinnar taluka, died by suicide on Monday, December 25. He hanged himself in his poultry farm shed. In the suicide note written by the deceased, he has mentioned that loans of two banks namely, Sinnar Vyapari Bank and Bahuddeshiya Bank, are overdue, and that he is committing suicide due to depression over debt recovery by both these banks.

Gorakh Shirsat owns a poultry farm. When his wife went to the farm around 3 pm on Monday, the suicide came to light. Police found a suicide note in Shirsath's pocket. A loan of Rs 1,50,000 was taken by him from Sinnar Vyapari Bank. Out of which a loan of Rs 1,00,000 is outstanding. There is also an outstanding loan of Rs 2,00,000 from the Bahuddeshiya Bank. He has mentioned that persistent demand for the loan recovery by these two banks, has driven him to suicide. He is survived by his wife and two children.