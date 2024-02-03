Defence Ministry extends tenure of members on Cantonment Boards

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Deolali, Feb 2

The 56 Cantonment Boards across the country, whose terms expired on February 10, 2021, had had a public representative appointed by the Defence Ministry representing them. However, as that term ends on February 10, the Defence Ministry has clarified that the tenure of the public representative has been extended for one year from February 11 or until the board election. Therefore, Pritam Adhav will remain a member of the Deolali Cantonment Board.

This extension has been approved and extended according to the gazette published by the Defence Ministry. According to section 13 sub-section 1 of the Cantonment Act 2006, civil representatives have been appointed to 56 Cantonment Boards across the country as per the provisions of the law. These Cantonment Boards include Deolali, Ahmednagar, Dehuroad, Aurangabad, Kamthi, Pune and Khadki in Maharashtra, the term of appointed representatives is from February 10, 2024, onwards, for one year, or until the new board comes into existence per Section 12 of Act 2006, after which elections are likely to be held. The administration of the Cantonment Board is overseen by the Director General under the Defence Ministry and five Command Offices across the country. A total of 19 Cantonment Boards, including seven Cantonment Boards in Maharashtra, are under Southern Command. As per the amendment in the Cantonment Act in 2006, the local state government has directed the Cantonment Board to provide funds for development works along with other local bodies. Accordingly, the Deolali Cantonment Board has started receiving funds from the state government. Meanwhile, the union government is thinking of changing the law to increase maximum participation of the residents in the Cantonment Board. But considering the current political situation, it is likely that the cantonment elections will be held in January 2025, only after the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections.