Demand to reduce running time of Panchavati Express

Nashik, Dec 30

In a meeting of Railway Advisory Committee members at Bhusawal, under the chairmanship of Divisional Railway Manager Iti Pandey, the demand to reduce the running time of Panchvati Express, among others, was made.

Railway Advisory Committee member Kiran Borse said that the Panchavati Express is very important for the people of Nashik. Professionals, students, patients and employees working in government, semi-government, and private sectors travel to and from Mumbai every day. At present, attendance is recorded through biometrics in all offices. As the Panchavati Express reaches Mumbai late every day, the employees are unable to reach work on time. Railway administration does not pay attention to train cleanliness and maintenance.

A demand was made that the ten reserve coaches of Rajyarani Express for Manmad and Nashik passengers be made available. There is some distance between the barricades of platforms 1 and 2 at Nashik Road Railway Station, which was requested to be closed by putting up complete barricades. Various demands were made in the meeting, such as installation of direction boards at various places and offices around the Nashik Road Railway Station, integrated digital coach status display boards of arriving and departing trains near the main entrance etc. The Bhusawal Division promised to try to solve all the problems immediately.