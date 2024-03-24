Demand to repair pothole-riddled roads connecting Mukhed

Mukhed, Feb 24

The Mukhed-Sangli Phata and Deshmane-Mukhed roads have been damaged and the potholes are leading to accidents. Shiv Sena's Yeola taluka chief Chhagan Aher has demanded speedy repair of these roads through a release.

It is said that the geographical location of Mukhed village is on the border of Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. Mukhed's connection with Yeola taluka is only for government work while Vinchur and Lasalgaon are for agricultural markets. Mukhed is connected with Kopargaon medical and educational facilities. Sangli Phata is an important road connecting Mukhed with Ahmednagar district via Mukhe Dattawadi. This five-kilometer road is used for sugarcane transportation to the two sugar mills namely, Sahakar Maharshi Shankarao Kolhe and Karmaveer Shankarao Kale.

At present, the condition of this road is extremely horrible as it is completely pothole-riddled. According to the release, this road has never been repaired in one go. These roads are causing serious accidents and a huge increase in the repair cost of mechanical vehicles.

Info

Deshmane-Manori-Mukhed, an important road within the district, is surrounded by the forest on both sides. Due to this, the width of the road has decreased. Visibility of this road is extremely poor and the oncoming vehicle cannot be seen due to many bends on the road. Due to this, serious accidents occur frequently. There is a demand to also prune the wild trees on the road.