Dengue Outbreak in Nashik: Cases Triple in Just One Month After Increase In Rainfall

The number of dengue cases in the city has tripled within a month from 25 in June to 75 by July 29. The ongoing rainfall has contributed to an increase in dengue infections, say doctors.

Nashik Road recorded 23 cases, the highest in the city, followed by Satpur with 14. A campaign has been launched across six divisions to inspect mosquito larvae breeding sites, said Dr. Prashant Koshire, head of the Malaria Department.

Since May, the city has experienced heavy rainfall. Waterlogging in multiple areas has led to a rise in dengue cases in June. The Aedes aegypti mosquito, responsible for transmitting dengue, breeds exclusively in clean, stagnant water.

Rainwater collects in household items like coconut shells, discarded tyres, and decorative plant pots, which are ideal breeding sites for dengue mosquitoes. Consequently, the spread of dengue is on the increase.

Division-wise Dengue Case Count

Nashik Road: 23

Satpur: 14

Cidco: 12

Nashik East: 11

Nashik West: 8

Panchavati: 7