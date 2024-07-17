Dengue Outbreak: Nashik Reports 200 New Cases in July Alone, Health Dept on High Alert

Nashik has seen a rise in dengue fever cases with the arrival of the monsoon season. The city has reported a total of 469 cases between January and July 16. In response, the Nashik Municipal Health Department has undertaken proactive measures, inspecting over 1,400 construction sites and households across the city to identify potential breeding sites for the dengue mosquito.

The World Health Organization has forecast an increase in mosquito populations this year, which may lead to a higher incidence of dengue cases. In light of this trend, Nashik Municipal Health Officer Dr. Tanaji Chavan and Dengue Department Head Dr. Nitin Rawate have mandated that health department staff and ASHA workers conduct extensive inspections in residential areas to detect and eliminate breeding sources.

July has proven to be particularly concerning, with the highest number of dengue patients reported. While 269 cases were confirmed from January to June, a staggering 200 patients tested positive within just the first 17 days of July, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

To further address the outbreak, a team from the central health department visited Nashik to conduct inspections last week. They uncovered significant breeding sites at a construction site within the city. The Nashik Health Department is actively implementing measures to control the outbreak, including spraying insecticides and continuing inspections of breeding sources.

The team has collected fines totaling ₹113,000 from private construction sites and households in various areas, including Patahrdi Phata, Indira Nagar, Codco, Vadala, Dwarka, and Old Nashik. These fines serve as both a deterrent and a means to encourage compliance with health regulations aimed at curbing the dengue outbreak.