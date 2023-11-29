Dengue patients increase by 120 in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Nov 29

Due to the heavy rains in the city on Sunday, the climate is cloudy. Early mornings are quite chilly these past few days. The water logged due to the rains, therefore, have started breeding dengue larvae. And, as many as 120 dengue patients are detected in the last week of November.

Almost 232 patients are found within a month and a total of 987 dengue cases have been detected since January. One dengue patient has died in Kamatwade; making the death toll two till now. Considering the number of dengue patients, a question has been raised over the effectiveness of spraying disinfectants and fogging. It is now clear that dengue is prevalent even after two months since the end of monsoons. There were 144 dengue cases in the city from January to the end of July. Dengue outbreak increased in August. In September, the number of dengue patients was 261. Notably, 1300 patients suspected of infection were found in the month of October. Among them, 150 were infected. A total of 232 patients were found in the month of November. As 120 patients were found in the last week of this month, it is clear that the number of dengue patients is continuously increasing.

Meanwhile, an investigation will be conducted on the suspicion that the medicine provided for mosquito eradication, and the liquid used for fogging is being compromised in quantity, informed the Malaria Officer Dr Nitin Rawate.