‘Deny access to heavy vehicles on Wadala-Indira Nagar Road’

Nashik, Feb 11

Considering the number of schools and vehicles on the Wadala-Indira Nagar road, the Indira Nagar police have given a report to the Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik asking to prohibit heavy vehicles from there. Citizens are demanding that heavy vehicles be prohibited from traveling through Wadala and Indira Nagar localities and a committee of residents has been mobilised for this. However, such reports have earlier been given by local police officers to seniors. Each time the report has been allegedly ignored. Now the decision is awaited.

School students and senior citizens are at a grave risk due to heavy vehicle traffic here. There have been 11 accidents during the year and three people have died. Gas tankers overturned twice.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Sharmale told the office-bearers of the committee that he has requested Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik to stop heavy traffic from various places on Wadala to Pathardi Road. Nashik Cambridge School, Guru Gobind Singh High School, KBH School, and four municipal schools are on this road, while the municipal health centre at Wadala is also here, causing traffic jams.

LPG cylinder godown at Wadala, Kala Nagar Square, Cambridge High School, Opposite Guru Gobind Singh School, and Pathardi Circle.

Large containers, trucks, fuel fuel-filled capsule trucks pass through the road. A memorandum was given to MLA Seema Hiray regarding the prohibition of heavy vehicles on this road, and the increasing number of hawkers.

- Bharti Ramachandran, Trustee Cambridge School, Indira Nagar