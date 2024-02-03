Developmental works at Goda Ghat inaugurated

Bhosale Park transformed: Various works under Smart City Company

Nashik, Jan 25

Various development works conceptualised by former corporator Late Surekhatai Bhosale, and conducted under the Smart City works and Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) were inaugurated on the occasion of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary on Tuesday, January 24. District Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse was the chief guest. These works include the Dharmaveer Sambhaji Bhosale Udyan at Goda Ghat.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuse said, “Around 15 types of developmental and beautification work under the Smart City project by Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (NMSCDCL) have been going on in the city since 2016. These include beautifying parks, installing LED street lights, setting up smart schools, road development and other works.

Bhuse said that various development works are being done between Ramwadi Bridge and Gadge Maharaj Bridge under Goda Beautification Project, and projects like the Goda Park, Goda Walk and Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale Udyan have been completed.

Member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Devyani Farande, Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Smart City CEO Sumant More, Shiv Sena District Chief Ajay Boraste, City Chief Praveen Tidme, Sachin Bhosale, former corporator Digambar Mogre and others were present.