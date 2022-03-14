Devendra Fadnavis is a capable leader of BJP, says BJP leader Kapil Patil

Nashik: Devendra Fadnavis is a capable leader of BJP. In order to weaken the BJP, the Mahavikas Aghadi government is targeting Devendra Fadnavis and interrogating him, says Kapil Patil.

While on the Nashik tour Sunday (Dec. 13) for Bhumi Pujan ceremonies of various projects organized by Nashik Municipal Corporation, the leader slammed opposition during his interaction with the media. Patil said Devendra Fadnavis is the Leader of the opposition and has special powers. Patil also said that Fadnavis had clarified that no one could question the information he had obtained by proving these special rights. Devendra Fadnavis is the stronghold of BJP in Maharashtra.