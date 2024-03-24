Devotees thronged Trimbakeshwar during Santshrestha Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra

Lokmat News Network

Trimbakeshwar, Feb 6

More than four lakh devotees from all over the state came to Trimbakeshwar for the Yatra of SantShrestha Nivruttinath Maharaj. Trimbak was resounding with the chanting of Harinama and the sound of the tal mridanga. These devotees bowed down on the Samadhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj.

From Monday morning, thousands of devotees took a bath in the holy Kushavarta and started circumambulating Brahmagiri. In the evening, the crowd was at its peak on this route. The circumambulation was on till Tuesday afternoon. Around 1 to 1.5 lakh devotees completed the circumambulation while singing Abhangs. Some people went to the cave of Saint Nivruttinath’s Guru Gahininath at Gangadwar for darshan.

On Ekadashi, Tuesday, between 12 pm to 2 am, Nivruttinath Temple Sansthan’s President Nilesh Gadve, Secretary Adv Somnath Ghotekar, Trustee Amar Thombare, Narayan Muthal, Madhavdas Rathi, Shripad Kulkarni, Rahul Salunkhe, Navnath Gangurde, Kanchan Jagtap and others performed a puja at the samadhi.

Priesthood Trustees and Priests Yogesh Gosavi and Sacchidanand Gosavi were present. On Tuesday at 4.30 am, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse performed puja. On this occasion, Dharmaveer Adhyatmik Sena President Akshay Bhosale, Adishakti Muktai Sansthan President Bhaiyasaheb Patil, Nivruttinath Sansthan President Nilesh Gadve, and others were present.

After the puja, the felicitation of chief guests took place. The dignitaries present were felicitated by sansthan and Nagar Parishad. Warkari couple Ramdas Gawli and Poonam Gawli, who were the first to take darshan, were felicitated by the minister. On this occasion, the President of the Sansthan, Nilesh Gadve, proposed that Dindi Marg should be built from Nashik to Trimbak and the government should allocate Rs 15 to 20 crores for the sabha mandap.

Minister Dada Bhuse said that this government belongs to Warkaris. This year, for the first time, Chief Minister Shinde paid attention to details in Paushwari. I promise that I will take the initiative to fulfil the demands, he said. On this occasion, Tehsildar Shweta Sancheti and others were present.

The rath miravnuk sohala of Nivruttinath Maharaj was held in a traditional manner. At 4 pm, the silver statue of Shri Nivruttinath was enshrined in a palanquin decorated with leaves and flowers. The palanquin was brought out of the temple and placed in a silver chariot. The chariot was decorated with petals and spectacular electric lighting. Bullocks attached to the chariot were worshipped. Women with tulsi Vrindavan on their heads, Wanikaris, kirtankars , thousands of devotees followed the chariot. The chariot reached the temple of Shri Trimbakeshwar. The idol of Nath was enthroned on the pindi for some time. After this, the chariot started its return journey. Rath was brought to Tirtharaja Kushavarta via Lakshminarayan Chowk, Main Road. There, the chariot was taken to the Nivruttinath temple after offering obeisance to the holy Godamai and bathing the statue of Nath, followed by a kirtan programme. Flowers were showered on the chariot at various places during the procession.