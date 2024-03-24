Dindori Nagar Panchayat gifts saplings to tax-paying citizens

Innovative initiative to increase tax recovery

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 21

The Dindori Nagar Panchayat is running a campaign to recover various taxes including property tax, water bills, shop rent, and others. Notably, the Nagar Panchayat has taken up an innovative initiative to collect the arrears, where the defaulters who will voluntarily come forward to pay their tax will be given a sapling. Chief Officer of the Dindori Nagar Panchayat Sandeep Chaudhari has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this initiative.

Work is underway to sever tap connections of property holders having tax arrears, and action is also being taken against shop rent arrears. Nagar Panchayat’s Chief Officer Choudhari has appealed to the citizens who have arrears to cooperate with the Nagar Panchayat and avoid further action. Many property owners and shopkeepers in Dindori town have huge arrears and a team has been appointed to recover them. Notably, Dindori Nagar Panchayat has arranged a QR code this year to pay property tax, and citizens have been requested to take advantage of it.

Photo- 21 Dindori Nagar Panchayat