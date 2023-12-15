Discontented farmers stage Rasta Roko Andolan

Lokmat News Network

Nandgaon, Dec 15

As the price of onions have started falling since the export ban, angry farmers staged a Rasta Roko Andolan in front of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) on Nandgaon-Yeola road on Thursday, December 14, raising slogans against the government and stopping the onion auction. Due to the ban, the price of onions have begun to plummet, as a large supply of produce is available in the market. Thus, onion producing farmers are unhappy.

After the onion export ban, the onion auction started on Monday. However, the price of new red onions started falling. As onions cannot be exported, the surplus onions sent by the traders are piling up on the dock. Red onions do not have a long shelf life, and due to the export ban, they are being sold in the range of Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700 per quintal. This has led to distress among farmers as they are not able to recover their production costs, causing them to protest aggressively for the lifting of the export ban.

