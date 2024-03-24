Dispute over Godavari Aarti continues

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 7

The ongoing dispute between the Purohit Sangh and the Godavari Ram Tirtha Seva Samiti, which is allegedly formed by the government to perform the Godavari Aarti, has not yet ended. A unanimous resolution has been made during the meeting of the Purohit Sangh to maintain the tradition. It was resolved during the meeting that since the Purohit Sangh has been performing Ganga-Godavari Pujan, Trikal Puja, and religious rituals since time immemorial, the Purohit Sangh has the right to perform the Godavari Aarti.

The general meeting of Ganga-Godavari Panchkothi Purohit Sangh was held on Tuesday, February 6 at Brahmachaitanya Hall near Khandve Hall. The meeting was presided over by the president of the Purohit Sangh Satish Shukla. It was discussed that the Purohit Sangh has been doing Godavari Aarti since time immemorial so the organisation will continue with the tradition. Purohit Sangh has not asked for money from anyone and will not ask for it in future. Performing Goda Aarti is only part of the faith.

The aarti performed by the Purohit Sangh is for the whole Hindu community. MLA Jaykumar Rawal and Minister Girish Mahajan started the aarti, and it has been a tradition since then. The sound system for the aarti is functioning well too. Then why have these others suddenly come into being to interfere with the tradition, the Purohit Sangh questions. Traditional rights should be suppressed. As Purohit Sangh has been performing Godavari Aarti since time immemorial, it will not perform it under anybody else. The Purohit Sangh will be at the forefront, if anyone wishes to join, they are more than welcome.

Discussion on various topics

Various topics were discussed in the meeting which was attended by members and office bearers including Vaibhav Dixit, Nikhil Dev, Chandrasekhar Panchakshari, Avinash Dixit, Vaibhav Kshemkalyani, Bapu Dev, Sonal Gaidhani, Gaurav Panchbhaiya, Atul Gaidhani, Vinayak Chandratre, Bhanudas Shouche, Shekhar Shukla and others.