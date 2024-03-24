District administration approves Rs 5.95 crore for solar power project

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 7

The District Planning Committee has sanctioned Rs 5.95 crore for setting up a solar power project at Zodge in Malegaon taluka. After submitting the plan and getting technical approval from the Agriculture Department of the Zilla Parishad, District Collector Jalaj Sharma has given administrative approval to the one megawatt solar power project through the innovative scheme of the District Planning Committee.

In the district planning committee held in November, Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse announced that a solar power project would be set up in Nashik district, like the one in Ratnagiri, to bring down government offices’ electricity bills. This project has been designed accordingly. The issue of electricity bill payments for Zilla Parishad schools, Gram Panchayat offices, primary health centres, and other offices is serious. Due to a delay in bill payments of many schools, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected their power connections. Similar is the situation of many Gram Panchayats. Electricity bill payments of government institutions are always a bother for the concerned heads of offices and public representatives. Therefore, to permanently solve this issue, Bhuse instructed the administration to prepare a proposal for setting up a solar power plant at Zodge in Malegaon taluka. Accordingly, with the help of the Maharashtra Non-Conventional Energy Department, this one megawatt capacity solar power plant will be set up on 8 hectares of government land at Zodge.

Fund deposited to Agriculture Department of ZP

The project has been given technical approval by the Maharashtra State Non-Conventional Energy Authority. After that Collector Jalaj Sharma has recently given the administrative approval of Rs 5.95 crore to this project. Accordingly, a fund has been deposited to the Agriculture Department of the Zilla Parishad.

Half the establishments will get relief

After the completion of the solar power project in Zodge, the electricity generated from it will be given to the MSEDCL, and in exchange, the MSEDCL will provide electricity to all government primary schools, gram Panchayat offices, and primary health centres in the district. About 15,00,000 units of electricity will be generated per year from this project. About 2000 government institutions in the district will be able to get electricity from it. Generally, there are 1388 gram panchayat offices, 112 primary health centres, and 3200 primary schools in the district. The problem of electricity bill payments for 2000 establishments will be solved. Many gram panchayat offices, Zilla Parishad schools have already been given solar power projects through several schemes. Therefore, through this one project, almost 50 percent of the establishments will be able to solve the problem of electricity bill payments.