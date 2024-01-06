District Collector inspects Eco-Sensitive Zone

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 4

District Collector Jalaj Sharma, along with officials of the Forest Department, and the petitioner, inspected the Eco-Sensitive Zone at Trimbakeshwar regarding constructions in the zone, on Wednesday, January 3. A hearing in this regard will be held in the National Green Tribunal on January 10, and the Collector will present his report.

Constructions on and around the Brahmagiri in Trimbakeshwar are alarming. Hence, resident and environmentalist Lalita Shinde filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Pune. The NGT had ordered a committee to be formed under the chairmanship of the District Collector to conduct an actual inspection and submit a report. Adv Indrayani Patni and Adv Lakshvedh Odhekar looked into this matter. The order for forming the committee was given in September last year, but as the date of the next hearing was January 10, 2024, no action was taken by the district administration. Jalaj Sharma took matters in his hands and formed a committee as soon as this was brought to his notice.

It was revealed that a bridge is being built across the Ahilya river despite there being no structures on the other side. Also, there is no plan for the arrangement of the drainage for constructions going on near Brahmagiri.

Brahmagiri is famous in all of India, as there are many freshwater springs here. Lalita Shinde demanded that the Eco-Sensitive Zone should be demarcated here.

Tehsildar Shweta Sancheti, Forest Range Officer Rajesh Pawar, and other officials were present.

During the meeting, collector Jalaj Sharma said that he would give a primary report as there will be a hearing in the NGT on January 10. Petitioner Lalita Patil said that the collector is very positive about the environment.