District Collector to decide on Gosavi case this week

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 25

The committee appointed to inquire into the affairs of Shyam Gosavi, Joint Commissioner of Municipal Branch in the District Collector's Office, has prepared a report and it is going to be submitted to the Collector. Accordingly, the Collector will likely announce the decision in the Gosavi case this week.

In the main building of the collector office, Shyam Gosavi works as a Joint commissioner out of the Municipal Branch office. The Collector had received numerous complaints of arbitrary functioning, obstruction, and pending files by Gosavi. Former and present MLAs had objected to Gosavi's behaviour and demanded an inquiry into him. For this, they also met the District Collector. Therefore, keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, the District Collector had appointed a five-member committee.

As Additional Collector Babasaheb Pardhe is the head of the committee, Resident Deputy Collector Rajendra Wagh has handed over the report to Pardhe. The work on the report was completed last week. But because of the legislative session, Pardhe and Gosavi both were in Nagpur, so the action was halted.

Meanwhile, the Collector was busy in Mumbai with election training. Due to this, the discussion about this report could not take place.

There were complaints of obstruction to financial work proposals from municipalities, delay in disbursement of funds, pending bills, and files to be sent to the Collector for further action not being moved forward from the Municipal Branch. Taking cognisance of these complaints, Collector Jalaj Sharma ordered an inquiry. For this, he has appointed a five-member committee and it has examined all the files there and also held a discussion with Gosavi. The Additional Collector had earlier said that this was a routine office inspection. But since Gosavi's case is very serious, department-wise inquiry can be conducted. Therefore, the report of this committee is also important.