Diwali 2024: Extra ST Bus Trips Planned on Major Routes for Deepawali Rush

To handle the increased demand for travel during Diwali, the Maharashtra State Transport (ST) Department has announced additional bus services on major routes. Extra rounds have been planned for routes connecting Nashik to Pune, Dhule, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Borivali, and Kasara to ensure smoother travel for passengers.

Here’s a breakdown of the planned routes:

Pune: More than 30 additional trips

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 10 additional trips

Dhule: Over 20 additional trips

Extra bus services will also be available on routes through Malegaon, Satana, Manmad, Nandgaon, Igatpuri, Lasalgaon, Kalwan, Peth, and Pimpalgaon. Travelers can also benefit from added bus rounds for areas such as Malegaon, Satana, and Yeola.

To support women travelers, the State Transport Corporation is offering discounts under the Mahila Samman Yojana. Passengers on the Nashik-Pune route will also have additional Shivshahi buses available for booking, providing a comfortable travel option.

The State Transport Corporation has urged passengers to make use of these extra services and clarified that there will be no fare increases for both ordinary and air-conditioned buses during this period.