DLSA announces National Lok Adalat on March 3

Nashik, Feb 15

The District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) has announced the National Lok Adalat on March 3. The National Lok Adalat will be held under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the Authority and Principal Chief District Sessions Judge SD Jagmalani.

Cases filed in court and pre-litigation cases, claims related to motor accidents, land acquisition compensation claims, recovery claims from banks and other financial institutions, matrimonial disputes as well as others will be cleared in the National Lok Adalat. In this regard, a joint meeting was held with all the judicial officers, members, and office bearers of the Bar Association, financial institutions, banks, MSEDCL, Zilla Parishad, officials of insurance companies, court employees, and parties. According to the discussion held in this meeting, cases related to various subjects have been selected. Panels have been arranged in District and Sessions Court, Nashik Road Court, all Taluka Courts in the district, Labour Court, Family Court, Cooperative Court, and Motor Vehicle Court.