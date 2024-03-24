‘Do not obstruct Maratha reservation’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 8

Leader of the Maratha community Manoj Jarange-Patil has warned that he will have to challenge the Mandal Commission if Chhagan Bhujbal opposes the Maratha reservation. Manoj Jarange-Patil visited Nashik on Thursday, February 8, and was warmly welcomed by the Maratha community at Mumbai Naka. He was speaking to the media thereafter.

He further said that Chhagan Bhujbal, the leader of OBCs and State Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, has opposed the Maratha reservation three times so far. Bhujbal is the only one who has protested, even though the Maratha community has been declared backward. He is attempting to deprive the needy in the Maratha community of the benefits. The OBC community should now make Chhagan Bhujbal see reason, otherwise, we will be forced to challenge not only the OBC community but even the Mandal Commission, warned Jarange-Patil.

While confirming that he is starting the hunger strike in Mumbai on February 10, he said that the hunger strike is to push for the implementation of the Sage-Soyare order. He added that the demand for the withdrawal of cases filed against protesters from the Maratha community has also not been fulfilled yet. The hunger strike is for that as well.

Bhujbal should apologise to Nabhik community

Jarange-Patil said that they had requested Bhujbal not to take a stand against Maratha reservation many times. Since Bhujbal has ignored all the requests, he has decided to take a stand against the OBC leader, he explained. He said it is only because of Bhujbal’s lowly politics that the Maratha community is still deprived of reservation. Jarange-Patil also demanded an apology from Bhujbal to the Nabhik (Barber) community for his derogatory remarks against them. On being asked about visiting Bhujbal's Yeola constituency, Jarange-Patil said, there is no such thing as Bhujbal's stronghold. A stronghold is always of the masses.