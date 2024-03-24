‘Do not pay compensation through bond or TDR’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 15

Farmers, whose lands have been acquired by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for various works have taken an aggressive stance that they should be paid with the compensation immediately and not through bond or Transferable Development Rights (TDR). On Friday, March 15, the farmers, under the leadership of the city president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Ranjan Thakare, met the NMC commissioner Ashok Karanjkar and Deputy Director of Town Planning Harshal Baviskar. Farmers asked various questions to both officials.

The NMC has reserved and occupied the lands of the farmers for the past 20 years for various reasons. It also includes the site of Sadhugram. Despite the court order, they have not been paid yet. Also, some farmers do not want to give space for the upcoming Simhastha.

At present, certain builders are being paid compensation for land acquisition by the Municipal Corporation. Farmers want priority here and have demanded that the land acquisition scheme benefitting the builders should be canceled immediately. Farmers Rajaram Kshirsagar, Shivaji Gawli, Yogesh Lohkare, Samadhan Jejurkar, Ramkrushna Gangurde, Dnyaneshwar Kothule, Balasaheb Vidhate, Prakash Shinde, Sanjay Shinde, Prakash Suryavanshi, Kiran Thorat, Sanjay Pawar, Sagar Pawar and others were present.

Info

Include farmers in Simhastha Committees

In the background of the forthcoming Simhastha, various committees are formed by the NMC and district administration. According to farmers, they do not know what decisions are taken by the committees. Sometimes things go wrong, or wrong decisions are made. For that, the farmers have demanded that they should be included in all the committees related to the farmers.