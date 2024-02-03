Does MNS need proposal to join MVA?

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 1

Looking at the current situation, parties who want to save the country have joined the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has been insisting on the same too and they or any party interested can join the MVA, said leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut. He was replying to the question as to whether the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be inducted into MVA or will such a proposal be sent to them. Raut’s reply was not direct; he threw the ball in Raj Thackeray’s court. He was in the city and interacting with reporters on Thursday, February 1.

He further said that the allotment of seats in MVA has been completed at the moment. The VBA insisted on staying in the MVA as they showed the desire to come with us to protect the Constitution.

In this background, when Raut was asked about MNS, he expressed the opinion that those who want to save the country and love Mother India should come with the MVA. Seeing that Ajit Pawar was given a clean chit, there is no reason to speak differently about the hearing on the case of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). According to Raut, if the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narvekar is wondering whom the party belongs to while Sharad Pawar is still alive, then the hearing is just a farce. MP Raut said that Narvekar is currently writing the new constitution. He has been given the post of Chairman of the Defection Prohibition Committee, Raut quipped, alleging that attempts are being made to change the constitution and take the country back to the stone ages.