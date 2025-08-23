Dog vs Leopard Video: Stray Dogs Drag Big Cat for 300 Metres in Nashik in Counterattack

Two stray dogs and a leopard faced off in Nashik, compelling the big cat to flee after getting injured. The 'fight' ended in the dogs 'defeating' the leopard and dragging it for 300 metres. The episode unfolded in Nashik's Niphad, and a video of the fight has gone viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred earlier this week when the leopard strayed into the area. The dogs launched an aggressive counterattack, latching onto the leopard and dragging it for a considerable distance.

Dog vs Leopard in Nashik

A stray dog and a leopard had a face off in Nashik’s Niphad, with the dog astonishingly overpowering the big cat and dragging it nearly 300 metres before it fled. The video of the encounter has gone #viral .#leopard#StrayDogs#viralvideo#Maharashtra#nashik#MaharashtraNewspic.twitter.com/wMswGJKTQv — Salar News (@EnglishSalar) August 22, 2025

Eyewitnesses said the leopard, unable to withstand the dogs' sudden assault, eventually freed itself and fled. The attacking dogs, though engaged in a fierce struggle, survived the encounter. No residents in the area were harmed. Local au-thorities said the leopard had retreated into nearby fields after sustaining injuries. Forest officials have not yet confirmed whether the animal required medical attention.