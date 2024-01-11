Drivers getting hospitality lessons

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 10

As there is an opportunity to brand Nashik among the youth coming from all corners of the country for the National Youth Festival, the administration is making efforts to brand the district. Notably, the drivers of the vehicles transporting the visitors are being given special hospitality lessons, so that they respectfully receive the incoming youth.

For the National Youth Festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the city on January 12. Therefore, this festival has gained great importance, and around 7500 youth will be participating in the festival. Care has been taken to get the youth from all corners of the country to know Maharashtra and the culture of Nashik. The youth alighting at the railway station will be given a traditional welcome, apart from this, they will also be given a welcome gift highlighting the identity of Nashik.

As thousands of youths will be staying in Nashik for five days, private vehicles have been arranged for them. The drivers of these vehicles are being trained on how to talk and behave with the guests.

Sports Commissioner Suhas Diwase informed that drivers are being trained for hospitality. As Nashik has a great food culture, traditional, and historical places and there is a huge opportunity for branding Nashik, a special team has been created to welcome these youngsters. Since the driver will play an important role from their arrival in Nashik to their departure, the drivers are given lessons in hospitality in advance.

(Photo: Youth Festival)