Dumper driven by drunk driver damages street lamp poles, bikes

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Feb 9

In an accident that occurred between 10.15 and 10.30 pm on Thursday, February 8, a drunken dumper driver hit two-wheelers, moving and parked, pedestrians, and the street-lamp poles of the NMC in front of Ganeshwadi Ayurveda College.

The drunken dumper driver and his other two companions, who were fleeing with the vehicle in the opposite direction after hitting several vehicles one after the other, were detained by police with the help of the citizens in front of the Panchavati Municipal Divisional Office at Makhmalabad Naka.

In the accident caused by the drunken dumper driver, four to five citizens suffered minor injuries, while five to six two-wheelers and two to three municipal street lamps are reported to have been damaged. In this regard, the work of filing a case against the dumper driver in Panchavati police station was going on till late at night. The drunken dumper driver's thrill of drinking and driving has been captured on several CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

Photo: 09 Accident