ECI appoints Jalaj Sharma as Returning Officer for Nashik, Dhule Lok Sabha constituencies

Nashik, Mar 3

According to the notification of the Election Commission of India, the names of the Returning Officers for the Lok Sabha elections have been announced, and Collector Jalaj Sharma has been entrusted with the responsibility of Dhule and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies. Additional Collector Babasaheb Pardhi is going to work as a Returning Officer for the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.

As per the notification from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed too. Most of the officers in the respective posts have been appointed with the approval of the Chief Electoral Officer, State of Maharashtra, Mumbai.

Nashik district includes Dindori, Nashik, and some parts of Dhule Lok Sabha constituencies. Dindori Lok Sabha constituency includes Nandgaon, Kalwan, Chandwad, Yeola, Niphad and Dindori assembly constituencies. This constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 65.66 percent of voters exercised their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency includes Sinnar, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali, and Igatpuri assembly constituencies. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, 59.43 percent of voters exercised their right to vote in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Dhule Lok Sabha Constituency includes three assembly constituencies namely Malegaon Central, Malegaon Outer, and Baglan in Nashik district.