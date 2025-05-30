Eknath Shinde Reviews Nashik’s Monsoon Preparedness, Activates Emergency Response Teams to Prevent Accidents

In view of the recent heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Nashik District Administration has put a full-fledged disaster management plan in place to prevent any possible accidents. A detailed plan was presented by the District Disaster Management Authority in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on May 21.

District Collector and Chairman of the Disaster Management Authority, Jalaj Sharma, informed that the district is fully prepared to handle both pre-disaster and emergency situations. As part of the plan, the toll-free emergency number 1077 has been activated. In addition, a district control room (0253-2315171) and taluka-level control rooms have also been set up.

In case of serious emergencies like floods or landslides, help will be sought from the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local rescue teams. The Army Artillery Center (Flood Division) is already in contact with the Nashik Control Room for coordination.

Training sessions have been held with the NDRF in Pune for Aapda Mitra volunteers, while city police officers have been trained to identify flood rescue equipment and manage emergency situations. A comprehensive disaster management plan is now ready for Nashik district.

To ensure timely warnings, weather forecasts from the Mumbai Meteorological Department will be shared with citizens via newspapers, mobile alerts, WhatsApp, and electronic media.

All departments — including the police, municipal corporations, Zilla Parishad, fire departments, and revenue officials — have been instructed to stay alert and carry out their assigned responsibilities during the monsoon. Public awareness is also being spread about disaster-related apps like Damini, Mausam, Meghdoot, and Sachet, and WhatsApp groups have been created to send early warnings at the taluka and village levels.

District Collector Sharma has directed all departments to complete all advance preparations on time.