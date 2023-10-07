Elections at 149 gram panchayats across district

Nashik, OCT 4

The elections will take place for vacant seats in 149 gram panchayats across the district, where the terms are ending in December or elections could not be held earlier due to wrong ward structure. As per information available, nomination papers will be accepted from October 16 and voting will take place in November. There will be fresh polls for 202 members and 5 posts of sarpanch in the district.

The State Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the gram panchayat elections. According to this schedule, elections will be held for a total of 207 vacant posts in the district. A total of 2,067 gram panchayats in the state, including 149 gram panchayats in Nashik, will conduct elections.

The final voter list has been announced after completing the reservation process for those wards where elections could not be held due to wrong ward formation. Apart from this, since the sarpanch will be elected directly from the public, after completing the process in this regard, the election schedule has been announced.

---------------------------

Talukas were by-elections will be held

Nashik : Raigad Nagar, Indira Nagar, Ambebahula, Ladchi, Shivangaon, Ganeshgaon.

Niphad: Bhendali, Devpur, Hanuman Nagar, Kurudgaon, Mauje Sukene, Shimpitakali, Narayan Tembhi, Thetale, Jivale, Vavi.

Kalwan : Gobapur, Khedgaon, Narul, Darebhangi, Kundan, Wadalevani, Shinganshi, Athambe, Bhaitane, Niwane, Tatani, Sukapur.

Igatpuri : Pimpri Sadroddin, Fangulgaon, Chinchale Khair, Avalkhed, Dhanoli, Taloshi, Murambi, Kurhegaon, Balaiduri, Bhavli, Ahurli, Titoli, Kurnoli, Taked Bk, Ghoti Khurd.

Yeola: Mamdapur, Jaulke, Khairgavan.

Dindori : Nanashi, Punegaon, Kaudasar, Dhaur, Kohler, Rawalgaon, Devthan, Pimpalgaodhum, Titwe, Rasegaon, Kokangaon Bk, Varvandi, Dehre, Ozarkhed, Ramshej, Jambutke, Naliwadi, Garbad.

Malegaon: Shirsondi, Nilgawan, Dhondegaon, Shendurni, Nandgaon.

Sinnar: Mithsagare, Chondhi, Gulvanch, Pathare, Manori, Bharatpur.

Peth: Usthale, Bhuvan, Amlon, Dolharmal, Dhanpada, Gonde, Shevkhandi, Savalghat, Tirde.

Surgana: Rasha, Chikadi, Bhawandgad, Kukadmunda, Varambe, Hemadpada, Dongrale, Kothula.

Deola: Subhash Nagar, Matane, Chinchwe.

Trimbakeshwar : Avhate, Holdar Nagar, Jategaon, Met Chandrachi, Nandgaon, Vadholi, Goldari, Vijay Nagar.

Baglan : Akhatwade, Kapaleshwar, Khamlon, Joran, Tungandigar, Bhilwad, Morkure, Visapur, Pingalwade, Nandin, Parner, Kikwari, Surane, Aliyabad, Bijarose, Ijmane, Marane Sandas, Shewre, Nalkas, Juni Shemli, Sarde, Thengode, Karanjkhed, Chafapada, Nikvel, Malgaon Khurd, Kotarvel, Vaghle, Jakhod, Mahad, Gorane, Maliwade, Golwad, Devthan District, Talwade District, Sripurwade, Soundane.

Chandwad: Kheldari, Wadbare, Mangrul, Nandurtek, Hirapur.

Nandgaon : Takli, Jalgaon, Wakhari, Phulenagar, Savargaon.

-----------------------------------------

Election schedule

Election notice : 6/10/2023

Submission of nomination papers : 16/10/2023 to 20/10/2023

Scrutiny of nomination papers : 23/10/2023

Withdrawal of nomination: 25/10/2023

Allotment of election symbols : 25/10/2023 (After 3 pm)

Date of polling : 5/11/2023

Counting and result : 6/11/2023

Result notification : 9/11/2023