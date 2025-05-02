Elgar Workers' Protest Forces Shutdown of Mumbai's Vaitarna Water Supply

In a dramatic turn of events today, the Elgar Workers' Association staged an aggressive protest at the Vaitarna Dam in Igatpuri taluka, demanding an immediate halt to the water supply to Mumbai. The protest was led by the association's office bearers and saw a large number of women actively participating.

The situation escalated when several women and activists jumped into the canal that carries water from Vaitarna Dam to Mumbai. Their sudden and bold move shocked the administration and drew immediate attention. Reacting quickly, the Water Resources Department temporarily stopped the water supply to Mumbai through the canal.

The protesters raised serious concerns over the lack of clean and adequate drinking water in tribal villages around the dam. They accused the administration of ignoring their repeated complaints and claimed that there has been no transparency or timely work under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The association has warned that if the government does not address the water issues of the local population soon, more intense protests could follow.

The protest has brought the focus back on the long-standing issue of water inequality between urban areas like Mumbai and rural tribal regions.