Embezzlement of ticket amount: 450 MSRTC bus conductors detected in district

Nashik, Mar 5

It is considered an offence if a bus conductor of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation does not deposit the ticket amount collected during duty. It is included as embezzlement. If the driver or conductor is found to have used the money without depositing it in the corporation, action is taken. Since there is a sudden investigation regarding this, if found guilty, action will be taken along with a fine. About 450 such cases have been revealed in Nashik district during the year.

A team is appointed by the State Road Transport Corporation to check tickets. This team can go to any route and check and tally the number of tickets issued with the number of passengers boarding the bus.

If State Road Transport Corporation conductors depart from the bus stand, with the bus to which they are appointed, they have to register the money they have before leaving. The amount depends on the destination of the bus. If the destination of the bus is within the district limits, the minimum amount required is recorded.

Account is recorded

When a round of the bus is completed, a full record of the account is given in a certain depot. Now, since tickets are issued electronically, cases of tampering have been prevented.

Number of cases

(April 23 to January 24)

Collecting fare and not issuing ticket- 40

Non-recovery of fare, non-issuance of tickets-403

Giving tickets at low amount- 5

Reselling tickets- 1