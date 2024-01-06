Encroachment on NMC’s plot at Kapaleshwar Nagar

Nashik, Jan 4

The residents of the Kapaleshwar Nagar on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road have complained that the developer has encroached on the open plot reserved by the Nashik Municipal Corporation by setting up a labour shed, open toilet, and his office.

Although the developer having the construction site in Kapaleshwar Nagar has set up a shed for construction materials, and an office without permission for a year on a plot reserved by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, residents have expressed surprise that the attention of the concerned department of the civic body has not been drawn to this. The Municipal Administration has reserved a vacant plot in Survey No. 277 at Kapaleshwar Nagar on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road for development work.

Photo 04 Atikraman