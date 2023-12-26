Encroachments plaguing Nashikites

Sandeep Zirwal

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Dec 25

The encroachments on the main road in Panchavati have been causing inconvenience to residents for a long time now. Dindori Road, Peth Road, and Siddhivinayak Chowk on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg have become congested due to food carts and encroachments made by vegetable vendors, leading to frequent traffic jams. Although the responsibility to remove these encroachments on the roads lies with the Encroachment Department, the officials have turned a blind eye, allege residents in this area.

The possibility of accidents cannot be ruled out as the weekly vegetable market is by the roadside. Due to traffic, crowd and the vegetable market, it becomes extremely difficult for two wheeler riders to drive on this main road. The residents are still awaiting action from the Encroachment Department in Panchvati and the NMC.

The vegetable market on the road directly in front of the APMC on Dindori Road and Peth Road, extending from the APMC market to Dindori Naka, has become a cause of concern. Thus, the police had written a letter to the civic body informing of the situation here. The civic body took action for a few days, but later turned a blind eye.

The police administration has expressed concern about the potential for a serious accident occurring near Nilgiri Bag in Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar, where a vegetable market can be seen every Sunday.

------------------

Encroachment in front of APMC market

The situation is similar near the entrance gate of the APMC market. Despite encroachments by vegetable vendors on the traffic route in the Panchvati area, the Encroachment Department is not taking any action.

---------------------

Footpath for vendors

A footpath has been constructed outside the Nimani bus station by the NMC; however, this footpath is used by food vendors more than the pedestrians. Many vendors have encroached the area from Dindori Naka to the APMC.

-------------------

Encroachments on following roads

Old Adgaon Naka, Dindori Road, Peth Road, Amrutdham Square, Panchavati Karanja,area outside APMC market, Hirawadi Road, area outside RTO Office, NAMCO Hospital to Saptarang Society Road.