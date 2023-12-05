EPFO on action mode for recovery of dues

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Dec 2

The Employees Provident Fund Office (EPFO) is geared up for speedy recovery of dues owed to establishments (companies). Provident Fund Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam informed that processes like confiscation of movable and immovable assets, and attachment of bank accounts will be implemented in this campaign.

Many establishments in Nashik region have arrears and no positive response has been received despite appeals from time to time. Therefore, as per the directives of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Central Employees Provident Fund Organisation, a special recovery campaign will be conducted during the period of three months from December 2023 to February 2024. In this campaign, procedures like confiscation of movable and immovable assets, and attachment of bank accounts will be implemented if the concerned establishments do not pay the dues. Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Anil Kumar Pritam has appealed that the said action should be avoided and all the defaulting firms should deposit their outstanding amount as well as interest and penalty as soon as possible, otherwise recovery action will be taken as per the provisions of the Provident Fund Act.