‘Exclude treasury branch employees from election workshop’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 22a

With the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the training of employees and officers in the administration has started. The employees of the treasury branch have demanded that they should be temporarily exempted from this training.

According to employees, the end of the financial year has put a lot of stress on the treasury branch. Various officers under the treasury branch are working extra hours to issue various bills. The rush will be till midnight on March 31. These offices are responsible for updating the bank accounts of more than 40,000 pensioners in the district and depositing pension amounts in their bank accounts along with the technical work to pay bills worth crores of rupees.

Neglecting this task during the election training period will hit hard the regular work. Many works have been put on hold due to the Model Code of Conduct and the final responsibility rests with the treasury department to execute those that are possible. In such a situation, if the employees of the department are involved in training, there is a possibility that the March end work will be affected. To avoid this, it is demanded that the employees of this department not be called for election-related work or training till at least March 31.