Exercise Topchi unleashes breathtaking demo of Artillery firepower!

Nashik, Jan 14

Every year, the School of Artillery at Deolali conducts the most impressive exercise of coordinated firepower and displays the surveillance capabilities of the country, known as Exercise TOPCHI. This year Exercise TOPCHI was held on January 14 at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges.

TOPCHI means a gunner. Topchi Exercise is an annual event conducted by the School of Artillery, Deolali, to showcase the synergy and orchestration of the immense firepower of the Regiment of Artillery. Besides the firepower, the event showcases surveillance, weapon-locating radars and army aviation assets.

The mega event was conducted under the stewardship of Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant School of Artillery and Senior Colonel Commandant Regiment of Artillery. The event was witnessed by student officers of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Defence Services Technical Staff Course, Pune, Nepal Army Command and Staff College, serving officers from the Indian Army and civil administration.

The event showcased the integrated employment of firepower and surveillance assets including guns, mortars, rockets, drones and aviation assets. As part of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the event showcased the firing of indigenously manufactured Artillery equipment such as K-9 Vajra, SP Gun System, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian Field Gun (IFG), Light Field Gun (LFG) System, apart from the Pinaka and Smerch Multi Barrel Rocket Launchers.

Exercise Topchi is a testimony to the professionalism of the Gunners and the recently acquired state-of-the-art indigenous integrated surveillance and firepower capabilities of the Indian Army.

The precision, coordination, and timing with which explosives are delivered to the target area, and the sheer firepower, display of rockets, missiles, surveillance and target acquisition radars, remotely-piloted aircraft and hi-tech equipment were simply awe-inspiring. The latest inductions into the army including the ultra-light howitzer M-777, self-propelled gun K-9 Vajra and the indigenous weapon locating radar SWATHI were also displayed.

VRDE exhibits Mounted Gun System

The Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar exhibited a Mounted Gun System (15mm/52cal) at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges. The VRDE has developed a gun which has shoot-and-scoot capability. The gun has enhanced mobility and superior firepower, and a four-door armoured cabin for six crew members. Leg type shock absorbing stabilisers, automatic ammunition handling system, rapid deployment and response time, advanced technologies like AGAPS, VDCU, TI sights and MVR, on-board electric power system, integrated electronic controller and, all-electric drives for maintenance-free operation, are the other features of the gun system.