FDA collects 34 samples during Diwali

Gokul Sonawane

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Nov 23

As there was more possibility of adulteration in sweets during the festive season, especially Diwali, a raid campaign is being implemented by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although there are fewer FDA inspectors, as many as 34 places have been raided in just 15 days! Samples of suspected food items are taken and sent to the laboratory for analysis. However, because of the delay in the report from the laboratory, it is not yet known whether it is adulterated or not.

Food samples from all over Nashik, even Trimbakeshwar and Saptashrung Fort, were taken for suspected or confirmed adulteration and sent to Food Analysts, Public Health Laboratory, Nashik, Pune, and Mumbai for analysis. But there is no certainty when the report of these samples will come. Any legal action can be taken only after receiving the report.

Why delay for reports?

Only Nashik, Pune, and Mumbai have laboratories in the state to analyse food samples. Many such samples from across the state must be coming to these laboratories. Hence the delay.

Short of manpower to take samples

Although there is not enough manpower in the FDA for Nashik district, the activities are being done by utilising the available manpower in a planned manner. Although 15 Food Safety Officers are approved for Nashik district, there are actually just seven officers.

Food analysers and laboratories are located in Nashik, Pune, and Mumbai in the state. Food samples are taken and sent to these laboratories. The reports were received a little late. We have no control over these laboratories. Yet, we are following up.

- Sanjay Naragude, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Nashik Division.