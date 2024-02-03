FDA seizes gutkha worth Rs 2,56, 265

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 30

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a raid at Shinde-Palse village and seized Gutkha worth around Rs 2,56,265. A case in this regard has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station.

According to information received by the Food and Drug Administration, food security Officers Gopal Kasar, SD Mahajan, and Avinash Dabhade along with officers, employees, under the guidance of Joint Commissioner Sanjay Naragude and the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Vivek Patil, raided the godown of Sanjay Tulshiram Zade in Shinde-Palse village.

In this godown, a stock of Hira Pan Masala and 12 other banned food items worth Rs 2,56,265, were found. As this stock is prohibited for sale in the state, Food Security Officer Gopal Kasar took samples and seized the entire stock. A case has been registered against this vendor under the Food Safety and Standards Act at the Nashik Road Police Station.