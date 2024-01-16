‘Feeling proud to be a part of Ram Temple celebrations musically’

Smita Kwale

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Jan 16

Kirti Kala Mandir’s Kathak dancers performed on 22 shlokas at the Amrut Sandhya in Ayodhya on January 16 to mark the beginning of Shri Ram Lalla Temple’s inaugural celebrations. The music arrangement was done by a very talented musician and singer, the young Ishwari Dasakkar. The music piece based on classical composition was sung by Ishwari herself and the versatile and noted singer from the city, Dnyaneshwar Kasar. Famous tabla player Sujit Kale accompanied them on the tabla.

In her mid twenties, this girl has done an excellent work while arranging music for the Kathak piece, praises Founder of Kirti Kala Mandir Kathak Guru Rekhatai Nadgauda.

While interacting with Lokmat Times exclusively, Ishwari, the daughter of the versatile, world renowned harmonium artist Subhash Dasakkar, was very enthusiastic to narrate her experience of arranging the music on these shlokas.

“Composing musical arrangements on the 22 shlokas of Geet Ramayan penned by noted educator, Sanskrit scholar Shri Rambhardracharya Maharaj was an outstanding experience. Thanks to Rekhatai Nadgauda, I got this experience,” says Ishwari.

“The shlokas being in Sanskrit, it was a huge task to be performed in just two to three days. In Sanskrit, if you are not particular about the positioning of alphabets, the meaning of that word or sentence changes completely. Therefore decoding the shlokas, their meanings, selecting apt ragas to the shlokas to depict their timing, mood and importance was very necessary. Prashant Panchbhai, in whose studio we recorded the musical piece, has great knowledge of Sanskrit. He was a great help in decoding the shlokas”, she says.

While making musical arrangements, Ishwari gave attention to even the minutest details. She even used bangles and ghungroos. She captured the innocence of young Sita, exchange of first glance between Ram and Sita and the process of emotional turn of events from Jai Shri Ram to Jai Siya Ram, informs Rekhatai.

While elaborating the recording process, Ishwari says, “Rekhatai being a thorough artist to the core, she used to reach the studio after the Alankar exams of her disciples and our recording would continue till almost 2.30 am. Maintaining the Sanskrit accent, managing the tone and singing in harmony is a tough exercise, but Ishwari and Dnyaneshwar Kasar have sung beautifully.” Due to time constraints, it was difficult to get dates of artists on various instruments. So it was Ishwari who took up the responsibility of playing all other musical instruments needed for the music piece except tabla.

Info:

To maintain the connection with both young and old generations, Ishwari kept the classical base but also used piano and opera in her musical arrangement. As per requirements of sequences in scene, Ishwari used raagas like the Bhoop, Yaman, Shankara, Hansdhwani, Bageshri, Kalavati, Janasammohini, Jaijaiwanti, Kafi, Pilu, and several others to bring out the affect.

Quote:

As Prabhu Shriram is my idol, I feel every event related to him is special. What can be more joy than my participation in it. Conceptualised by Rekhatai and Adititai, this ballet is beautifully crafted. Talented composer Ishwari composed the music very aptly. It is a matter of pride for all the people of Nashik that city artistes were for a special cultural programme of the much-prestigious and much-awaited Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram Lalla.

-Dnyaneshwar Kasar, Vocalist

Quote:

I was at Prashant Panchbhai's Shrirang Music Studio on tabla along with director, composer and singer Ishwari Dasakkar, and singer Dnyaneshwar Kasar to record a Sanskrit musical play. Actually, singing Sanskrit poetry is very difficult. It was a great experience to give a rhythmic form to the very beautiful Ramkavya. This poem has been composed in various taals like Dadra, Kerva, Bhajani Dhumali, Ektal, Deepchandi.

-Sujit Kale, Tabla player

Quote:

Rekhatai and composer Ishwari Dasakkar came to me to record the Sanskrit music drama and we completed the recording in just three days. It is a very meaningful Sanskrit poetry, beautifully composed by Ishwari and very sweet singing by Ishwari and Dnyaneshwar Kasar. It was a wonderful experience to record the beautiful Rama Kavya for Sri Rama Raya at this historic moment and it is a very gratifying experience.

-Prashant Panchbhai, Shrirang Music Studio, Nashik