Female leopard released; male still in custody

Nashik, NOV 18

The two leopards spotted in Savata Nagar and Govind Nagar in Nashik on Friday, November 17, created panic among citizens here. One of the leopards entered the bedroom in a flat in Govind Nagar and the other was hiding under the bed in Savata Nagar. The Forest Department had taken both into custody. After being checked by the veterinary officers, the female leopard was released in its natural habitat on Saturday, November 18, while the male leopard will be released in a day or two, said Forest Range Officer Vrushali Gade.

One of a kind incident

There have been several instances of leopards entering the city until now, but the incident of two leopards entering the city simultaneously is the first of its kind. Last year, on November 22, 2022, a leopard had entered a bungalow in Vadala Road, Ayesha Nagar at 9 pm. Many people were terrified due to this incident. After tireless efforts of the Forest Department, the leopard was caged. The team had faced many difficulties due to darkness and crowd at that time.

Young leopards caught

The two leopards that were caught on Friday in the city are relatively young. Previously, leopards that entered the city were older. Leopards spotted at Gangapur Road, Jay Bhavani Road, and Vadala Road, were captured by the Forest Department in the past. After the rescue operation, these leopards were safely released into their natural habitat. At that time, there was a significant crowd to see these leopards.

A task for police

The presence of leopards in Savata Nagar and Govind Nagar led to a significant gathering of residents in those areas. To manage the crowd and ensure public safety, the Forest Department and the police collaborated effectively. A strong security cordon was established to control the movement of vehicles and pedestrians. Despite the challenges posed by the crowded streets and narrow lanes, the rescue operation was carried out successfully.

How were leopards caught?

Forest guard Deepak Jagtap filled the dosage of tranquilliser into the blowpipe syringe with the assistance of veterinary officials. Later, Jagtap accurately aimed and administered the tranquilliser injection to these leopards. This was the 22nd injection given by him. After receiving the injection, leopards became unconscious within approximately 10 minutes. Following the veterinary examination, an antidote dose was administered to revive them. The veterinary team played a crucial role in this process.

The leopards are likely to have come towards the city in search of prey. They came at night, but due to the presence of a crowd in the morning, they hid in people's homes for safety. Both leopards did not cause any harm. The leopard found in Savata Nagar might have come from Pandava Nagari.

Vrushali Gade, Forest Range Officer, Nashik

