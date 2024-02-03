Final voter list to be published on Jan 23

The list was earlier announced to be released on Monday

Nashik, Jan 20

To prepare an accurate voter list and register eligible voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 29, 2023, announced a brief revision programme of the voter list, based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2024. According to the said programme, the final voter list was to be published on January 22, 2024. However, as per notification dated January 19, 2024, by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, (26 of 1881), January 22, 2024, has been declared a public holiday on the occasion of Shri Ram Lalla Pran-Pratishta Day. Therefore, the Election Commission of India has directed to publish the electoral rolls of all assembly constituencies in the state on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, informed the Deputy Collector and Deputy District Election Officer Dr Shashikant Mangarule.