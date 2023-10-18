Finally, leopard gets caged at Vilholi!

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, Oct 14

A leopard was trapped on Thursday, October 12, in the cage set up by the forest department, in Vilholi.

According to details, free movement of leopards was observed in the farms at Vilholi for the last month and a half. On the complaint of the citizens, the forest department deployed a cage in this area. One leopard was trapped in this cage on Thursday (12th) midnight.

Farmers informed that two leopards were sighted in Vilholi. Based on this complaint, on the orders of forest range officer Vrishali Gade, Anil Ahirrao, forest guard Vijay Patil, Pandu Bhoye, and other officials installed a cage in farmer Ankush Chavan’s farm on Wednesday morning.

The leopard was imprisoned in this cage within 24 hours. When Chavan went to the cage on Thursday morning, he was alerted by the sound of the leopard growling. He informed the forest officials about it. The officials and staff made sure that the cage in which the leopard was stuck was safely moved from there by a wildlife rescue vehicle.

Residents have demanded that the forest department install another cage in Vilholi to imprison the other roaming leopard.

(Photo: On R 12 Bibtya)