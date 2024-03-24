Flags, hoardings, welcome arches confiscated in East Division

Nashik, Mar 19

The East Division of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has confiscated 996 flags, nine hoardings, three welcome arches, and 19 cut-outs through the Encroachment Department, in anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the East Division of NMC, the process of removing political banners, placards, hoardings, and welcome arches has been vigorously started due to the implementation of the code of conduct. In the last two days, cut-outs have been seized, and encroachments have been removed. The campaign was implemented at Rathchakra Chowk, Dwarka Circle, Gadkari Chowk, Dwarka, and other localities. The campaign was conducted by the NMC’s Deputy Commissioner Nitin Ner, Divisional Officer Rajaram Jadhav, head of encroachment team Jeevan Thakare, Anil Lokre, Pravin Varkhade, Ravindra Khairnar, and others.

