Flower garden at Indira Nagar in dire straits

Plants disappeared: neglect of maintenance

Sanjay Shahane

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Mar 15

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) recently celebrated Pushpotsav, the flower festival. It is celebrated every year, and the NMC spends lakhs of rupees. However, the flower garden adjacent to the Gajanan Maharaj in Indira Nagar has fallen into disrepair due to a lack of maintenance. Most of the flower plants have disappeared, making it a flower park in name only. Now it is simply a barren land and a place for miscreants.

Citizens used to throw garbage in the open space next to Gajanan Maharaj temple, making that area look like a garbage dump. Taking note of it, former corporator Dr Deepali Kulkarni created the flower park on one acre of land, ten years ago. About 50 rose saplings of various colours including black, red, pink, white, saffron, and others were planted there. A variety of flower plants, including lilies, were planted along the lawns and jogging tracks. Various kinds of lotuses were planted in the artificially created pond in the centre. A pagoda was set up for residents. For seven years now, the park has deteriorated due to a lack of maintenance. About 50 varieties of different roses have disappeared and the jogging track is in a state of disrepair due to lack of maintenance. The flower plants adjacent to the jogging track have been burnt due to lack of maintenance.

.

Quote

The flower garden would have added to the beauty of the locality. Residents of all ages used to visit the garden. However, the park has fallen into disrepair due to a lack of maintenance. The NMC spends lakhs of rupees on various development works. When will funds for the flower garden be available?

-Dheeraj Bhosle

Info

Citizens turned their backs

Citizens used to come from far and wide to see the flower garden. They would capture pictures of beautiful flowers on their mobile phones. Now there are no roses left in the park, the citizens have turned their backs on it. Residents have expressed anger that NMC spends lakhs of rupees on flower festivals but has no funds to improve the flower garden

Photo: 15 Pushp 01 and 02