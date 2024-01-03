Food parcel points causing concern

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 2

On the very first day of the year, two people were injured due to a loud explosion due to LPG cylinder leakage at the Vakratund Parcel Point near Kala Nagar signal, raising concerns about the safety of the food parcel points. Concerned authorities should check the implementation of security measures at the food parcel points.

Due to rising inflation, both the husband and the wife have to work. Due to busy schedules, women do not get time to cook. Day by day, families are depending on getting their meals as takeaways. Hence food parcel points are increasing in the suburbs. These parcel points see a rush of customers the entire day. However, it is necessary for the concerned authority to frequently check whether the LPG cylinders in use here are for commercial or domestic use. They also need to check the measures taken for safety.Since most of the food parcel points are in apartments or housing societies, it becomes of utmost importance to keep the safety measures in check as the lives of many families can be threatened.