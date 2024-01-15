Food Safety Officer to check food samples

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 12

Accommodation and meals have been arranged in various hotels of the city for the visitors coming for the 27th National Youth Festival. As youths from other states are coming here, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has appointed Food Safety Officers to inspect food samples to ensure that quality food is provided to them. In that regard, hoteliers in the city should follow the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, appealed Joint Commissioner of FDA (Nashik Division) SB Naragude.

The National Youth Festival was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on January 12. A central kitchen has been made operational for the visitors coming for the festival along with various hotels in the city, including Maha Yuva Gram, Hanuman Nagar, Tapovan, Panchavati, Udhoji Maharaj Museum Ground, near KTHM College, and Mahakavi Kalidas Kalamandir Ground. They will be inspected under the Food Safety Standards Act and necessary instructions will be issued to the catering operators and samples will be taken as required. Joint Commissioner of the FDA Naragude has also said that the businessmen participating in the Mahafood Expo, organised under the festival, should set up stalls after registering as per the law.